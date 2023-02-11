Man, 21, run over by train while trying to save girl in Modinagar

A 21-year-old man died after being mowed down by a speeding express train near Modinagar in Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon, while trying to save a girl who was walking on the tracks with her earphones plugged in and failed to notice the approaching train, Ghaziabad police said on Friday.

The police said they received information about the incident on Friday from the government hospital where the man was taken by his friends. The hospital declared him dead on arrival, police said, before identifying the deceased as Rajat Sharma alias Vasu, a resident of Modinagar.

“Upon investigation, we came to know that Sharma and his five friends were sitting near the tracks consuming drinks on Thursday afternoon when they saw a girl walking on the tracks with her earphones plugged in. They realised that the girl had failed to notice a train that was gaining on her. Sharma initially though that the girl was trying to die by suicide. He ran towards her and pulled her off the tracks just as the train mowed him down,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Modinagar).

The police said the friends of the deceased have confirmed the sequence of events.

“Apart from the statements of his friends, we also took statements of the driver of the express train and he confirmed that the man got hit by the train. An entry of the incident has been made at the Modinagar railway station. We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are trying to trace the girl to get her statement,” the ACP said.