Man, 24, held for killing teen sister in Ghaziabad over marriage

Days after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in an agricultural field in Wave City, Ghaziabad, police on Sunday said they had arrested her 24-year-old brother for the murder. He allegedly killed her because she wanted to marry a man she was in a relationship with.

Since the accused, who did painting work in the city, had earlier worked close to the spot, he was aware of the area. (HT Photo)

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The woman’s body was found on July 23 with a deep cut mark around her neck. During subsequent investigation, police scanned over a 100 CCTV cameras to find that she had reached the spot in an autorickshaw with a man, said a police officer aware of the investigation.

“During questioning, the auto driver revealed that he had received an online booking from Kasna in Greater Noida,” said the officer cited above.

Tracing the payment, which was made digitally, led them to a 24-year-old man, originally from Siddharthnagar district

“The suspect was subsequently nabbed and the woman was identified as his 18-year-old sister. He confessed to his crime,” said Manvendra Singh, station house officer, Wave City.

Further investigation and interrogation revealed that the victim had been in a relationship with a man from her hometown (Siddharthnagar)and wanted to marry him.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused had objected several times to her maintaining contact with that man. “However, on Wednesday (July 22), when she once again insisted on marrying him, her brother got angry. On the pretext of dropping her home, he booked an auto-rickshaw and took her to the spot, where he killed her using a blade,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused had objected several times to her maintaining contact with that man. “However, on Wednesday (July 22), when she once again insisted on marrying him, her brother got angry. On the pretext of dropping her home, he booked an auto-rickshaw and took her to the spot, where he killed her using a blade,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

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The body was found on Thursday.

Since the accused, who did painting work in the city, had earlier worked close to the spot, he was aware of the area.

The siblings lived at an aunt’s home in Kasna. Their father works in Delhi, while the mother lives in Siddharthnagar, said officials. They also have three other siblings.

The family was initially unaware of their daughter’s disappearance.

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A case under Sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Wave City police station, and further investigation is underway.