Road rage: Man dragged for 300 metres on car bonnet; driver arrested in Noida

In a case of road rage, a man was allegedly dragged for around 300 metres on a car bonnet through a busy road after he got into a spat with the car driver in Gautam Nagar district on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that a purported video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

A screen grab of the video which surfaced on the internet on Thursday.

Officers associated with the probe said the suspect was traced through the vehicle registration number and arrested on Wednesday night. His car has been confiscated.

The suspect was identified as Arjun Yadav, a resident of Parthala village, while the man on the bonnet was identified as Pravesh Kashyap, a resident of Ghaziabad.

In the video that was shared on social media, a Brezza SUV was seen driving on a busy street with a man stuck to its bonnet. The victim could be seen clinging onto the bonnet in a bid to save himself. People present at the spot could be heard shouting at the driver to stop the car,but he continued to drive.

According to police, an argument broke out between the duo Yadav allegedly brushed past Kashyap’s vehicle. Following the argument, Yadav tried to speed away and Kashyap, while trying to stop him, landed on the bonnet.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP 1) Central Noida, Ramkrishna Tiwari said, “Police teams were dispatched after the incident was brought to our attention. We traced the suspect through the vehicle registration number and arrested him by Wednesday night. The vehicle has been confiscated and an FIR has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 423 (mischief causing damage) and 504 (intentional insult ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

The incident comes a day after a speeding car ran over an unidentified person sitting in the middle of a road in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. After the victim succumbed to injuries, Uttar Pradesh Police took suo motu cognizance and registered a case in the matter.

