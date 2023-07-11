22-year-old killed in road rage incident in Nalasopara

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man died in a road rage incident at Nalasopara on Sunday evening after the side mirror of his two-wheeler brushed against the side mirror of another motorcycle while trying to overtake it. The Nalasopara police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident. Rohit was rushed to the municipal hospital in Tulinj, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. (HT Photo)

According to the Nalasopara police, the incident took place around 7pm when the victim Rohit Yadav, son of a Bharatiya Janta Party leader from Nalasopara, and his friend Vivek Chowdhary were returning from Kalam Beach towards their house in Nalasopara West.

Chowdhary, who was riding the bike, said that when they reached the bridge connecting Nalasopara east and west, he tried to overtake a bike ahead. “As I was overtaking the bike, the side mirror of my bike brushed the side mirror of the other bike on which three men and a kid were traveling,” said Chowdhary.

He realised that the motorcycle rider was annoyed and therefore parked the bike on the side of the road after getting down from the bridge and apologized to the biker. “The men on the motorcycle did not listen to me and began assaulting me and Rohit,” said Chowdhary.

The three men, identified as Nilesh Pujari, Pankaj Boricha, and Nilesh Singh – all residents of Nalasopara in their early twenties – started assaulting Rohit and Vivek. They hit Rohit on his chest, and he fell unconscious, said Vilas Supe, senior police inspector.

A crowd started gathering at the spot, and the three men fled, leaving Rohit and Vivek injured. “With the help of the passersby, we rushed Rohit to the municipal hospital in Tulinj, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later,” said Chowdhary.

The police registered a case of murder against the three men and arrested them on Monday.