Bodies of two who went for swim in Yamuna in Greater Noida and drowned, found

The bodies of a man and a minor who drowned in the Yamuna River on Sunday while swimming near Makanpur Khadar village in Greater Noida were recovered on Monday, according to the police.

People continue to visit the Yamuna River despite advisories, on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Dheeraj Raghav, 21, and Sanjeet Raghav, 14 (no relation to each other), both residents of Makanpur Khadar. According to the police, teams were dispatched shortly after the incident was reported, and the bodies were discovered almost 24 hours later.

“After the incident was reported on Sunday, the police team and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were rigorously searching for the two, but they could not be found. During the search, their bodies were recovered from the river on Monday afternoon,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer of Dankaur police station.

“It is suspected that the two became trapped in the Yamuna River and drowned while swimming. Their bodies have been sent for an autopsy,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, after the incident was reported to police by local residents, the Greater Noida police recovered the deceased’s belongings, including clothes, from the scene.

Notably, Makanpur is one of several villages in Greater Noida that have been flooded due to the Yamuna River’s overflow since last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON