Man arrested for attempting to molest 8-year-old at wedding in Ghaziabad

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for attempting to sexually assault an 8-year-old boy, Ghaziabad police said. The minor is an Australian national who had come with his family to attend a wedding ceremony at a banquet hall in Ghaziabad, police said.

The boy’s father, as well as the suspect, were both guests of the person who was getting married at the banquet hall on Thursday, said police. The police said the incident took place at 11m when the boy’s father saw the suspect taking the boy to the washing room.

“A First Information Report has been registered. The boy is an Australian national and not a Non-Resident Indian (NRI). His father gave us a complaint that the man took the boy to a washing room area in the banquet hall while attempting the act,” said a senior police officer.

The suspect has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). The suspect was remanded to judicial custody, police said.

