Man arrested for distribution of liquor to woo voters

Greater Noida: Days ahead of the panchayat polls in Gautam Budh Nagar district, police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old person for allegedly distributing liquor to voters at a village in Greater Noida
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The suspect was identified as Mukesh Bhati alias Mukki, 32, a resident of Nangla Nainsukh village in Dadri.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that Dadri police and Noida STF on Thursday received information that someone is distributing liquor to voters in Nangla Naisukh. “A joint team reached the spot and arrested Mukesh with five cartons of illegal liquor. As many as 250 liquor bottles were in the cartons which were smuggled from Haryana,” he said.

Raj Kumar Mishra, additional SP (Noida STF), said that besides the liquor consignment, the police team also recovered a countrymade gun, two live cartridges, and 10,000 from the suspect’s possession. According to Mishra, the investigation revealed that Mukesh is brother of Manoj Bhati, a sharpshooter of Randeep Bhati gang. Manoj’s wife Sundri Devi is contesting election for zila panchayat member from ward no. 4 in Greater Noida, he said.

The panchayat elections in GB Nagar will be held on April 19.

“Manoj is presently in Luksar jail and he has over 40 criminal cases. Mukesh had bought the liquor from Haryana and he was distributing it to local people,” Mishra said.

A case has been registered against Mukesh under sections 60 and 63 of the Excise Act.

Police said that the suspect was wanted in seven criminal cases, including attempt to murder, and rioting. On April 11, a team of Dadri police had conducted a search at his house, but Mukesh managed to escape after opening fire at the police team, police said.

The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, police said.

