Man arrested for dowry death in Greater Noida

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on charges of dowry death, after his wife was found dead at their residence in Garhi Chaukhandi village of Noida on Tuesday, police said.

(HT Photo)

The woman’s family alleged that they were being forced by the husband and his family to pay dowry following which an FIR was registered under provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to the police, the 24-year-old woman was found dead on Tuesday at her residence by the locals in the colony following which police were alerted.

“The 24-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling at her residence by neighbours. Her husband, who is a daily wager, had gone for work at the time and there was no one else at home. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The couple has a one-year-old daughter who was at the woman’s parents home in Bulandshahr,” said Vijay Kumar, station house officer, Phase-3 police station.

The woman’s body was taken into custody by the police and her family was informed about the incident. They reached the city on Wednesday from Bulandshahr and filed a complaint.

“During investigation, it was found that the woman is a native of Bulandshahr and got married around three years ago. The woman’s family on Wednesday filled a complaint against the in-laws, alleging that their daughter was subjected to cruelty by the suspects over payment of dowry,” the SHO said.

Six people, including the husband of the woman, identified as Parvez, along with his three sisters, mother and brother, were booked under 304(b)( dowry death), 498A (cruelty against women) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“All the family members are absconding currently. Parvez was absconding as well, but following intelligence inputs and manual surveillance, he was arrested from a park in Sector 16B, Greater Noida West, on Thursday. Teams are working to nab the rest of the suspects,” said the SHO.

He added that Parvez was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.