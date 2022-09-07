Man arrested for duping over 500 of ₹15 crore on pretext of currency trading
The suspect was running a fake firm ‘Amdani Solutions’ in Indore. He had hired around 10 people who used to call people and lure them saying their money will be doubled.
The cyber cell of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Noida arrested a man on Monday for allegedly duping several people by opening their demat accounts on the pretext of currency trading.
According to Reeta Yadav, in-charge of cyber crime police station in Sector 36, Noida, the suspect has been identified as Shoaib Mansoori, a resident of Devas, Madhya Pradesh.
“During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he has dfrauded people of about ₹15 crore by opening over 500 demat accounts. We are trying to nab other suspects in the case and investigation is being carried out by police officials of other states as well,” said the officer.
“The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to jail on Tuesday,” said officials.
Ghaziabad resident Ashok Kumar Mishra had filed a complaint in February alleging that he was duped of ₹15 lakh through a mobile-based application on the pretext of currency trading.
“The suspect was running a fake firm ‘Amdani Solutions’ in Indore. He had hired around 10 people who used to call people and lure them saying their money will be doubled. The complainant had also received a similar call after which he opened a demat account and downloaded an android mobile application on the direction of the callers,” said Yadav, adding that it was revealed that the suspects used to dupe people through a mobile application, called Metatrade-05.
“The customers used to transfer money in the demat accounts through the app. The suspects had complete access to the demat accounts. Customers used to see increased amounts reflected on the app. The customers, therefore, trusted the currency trading app and invested more but in reality the amount was not increasing,” said the officer.
The suspect has been booked under relevant sections of cheating and fraud of the Indian Penal Code and the IT act.
-
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics