A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly smashing a daily labourer to death by a sharp weapon after a dispute in Ecotech 3 on Thursday night. Man arrested for killing daily wager in Greater Noida

According to police, the victim Manoj Kumar, 35, was originally from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and resided with his brother and father in Tulsiana. He worked as a daily wager.

On Thursday, the accused Jagveer Bhati and victim Kumar were at a religious event in Tusiana village in Greater Noida and an argument broke out.

“At around 7.30pm on Thursday, Kumar and Bhati had joined the religious feast hosted by a villager. A fight ensued between them over some issue and Bhati pushed him. Kumar also hurled abuses and left from the venue,” Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Ecotech 3, said.

Enraged, Bhati went home to get the weapon and then searched for Kumar. “Bhati found him at an isolated location in the village at 9.30pm and a fight broke out again. “During the physical altercation, Bhati pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Kumar’s face, due to which he fell. Bhati kept hitting him with the weapon on the face,” SHO Kumar said.

The accused then fled the spot. Later, passersby alerted the police and when the team reached the spot, they found him dead.

A case of murder was registered against Bhati and he was arrested on Friday. The weapon was also recovered, police said.