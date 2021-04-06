Home / Cities / Noida News / Man arrested for killing friend in Greater Noida
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his friend after an argument over some issue almost two weeks ago in Dankaur.

The suspect was identified as Bunty, a resident of Junedpur in Dankaur. Police said that Bunty’s accomplice, 26, in the case is at large.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that on March 24, the body of a man was found in the jungle of Peepalka area. “The body was sent for a post-mortem and the report revealed that the man was strangled to death,” he said.

According to police, the deceased, who lived in a rented accommodation in Dankaur, was later identified as Omveer, 28, a native of Bulandshahr.

A case of murder under Section 302 of IPC was then registered against unknown persons at Dankaur police station.

Pandey said that a police team visited Omveer’s rented accommodation for investigation and found a property document from the spot. “Bunty’s name was mentioned on the document. We further investigated the matter and found that Omveer was Bunty’s friend. He was then picked up for questioning,” he said.

