Man arrested for killing friend over monetary dispute

Greater Noida: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his friend over a ₹2 lakh loan in Surajpur on Saturday night.

Police identified the suspect and victim by single names as Deepu, a native of Hapur who lived in Surajpur, and 32-year-old Pawan who ran a medical store in the neighbourhood, respectively.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida central) Harish Chander said Pawan’s body was found with bullet wounds in a flat on Saturday night. Pawan’s brother Vinod filed a complaint with the Surajpur police informing them that Pawan was partying with three persons -- Monu Bhati, Deepu, and Kuldeep -- in the flat on the night.

“When Vinod could not reach his brother over phone, he visited the flat and found him dead,” said Chander.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the three and another person under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday.

Chander said on Wednesday the police received a tip about Deepu’s movement near Tilapta roundabout in Greater Noida. “A police team arrested him from there,” he said.

Surajpur police station house officer Ajay Kumar said they questioned Deepu who told them about what happened that night. “Monu’s brother Rishi borrowed nearly ₹2 lakh from Pawan some time back but had not repaid it. Monu and Pawan quarrelled over it,” he said. Deepu and Kuldeep allegedly too got involved in the fight. “Monu took out a countrymade gun and shot him dead. The three suspects then fled the spot.” Monu and Kuldeep are absconding, he added.

A countrymade gun allegedly used in the murder was recovered from the crime spot. Kumar said they are investigating the Rishi’s role in the case.

Deepu was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.