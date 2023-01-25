Man arrested for rape of minor girl; 2 others held for recording act in Ghaziabad

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Ghaziabad on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor girl on December 24 last year. Two other men, who recorded the sexual assault on a mobile phone and used it to blackmail the girl and her family in an attempt to extort favours and money, were also arrested, said police officers on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, 22-year-old Mohammad Kaleem lured the girl to a sugarcane field near her residence and then raped her, said police officers. At that time, three other men arrived at the spot and filmed the act on a mobile phone, said police.

“Since then, the three suspects have been harassing the girl and demanding money from her family. After being pressured for a month, the girl’s parents approached us and gave a complaint. Kaleem was booked for rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act while the other three were booked for extortion,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

The three men who recorded the videos were identified as Aashiq (23), Anas (21) and Subhrati (22). Aashiq and Anas have been arrested while Subhrati is on the run, said police officers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The mobile phone used by the suspects to film the act has been seized,” Kumar added.

“The three men recorded a video of my daughter getting raped. They were blackmailing my daughter by threatening to share the video on social media and were demanding money from us. When she could not bear it any longer, she disclosed her ordeal to me,” the girl’s father said in the first information report (FIR) registered on Tuesday.

The four suspects were named in the FIR by the girl’s family. Police officers refused to say what exactly the suspects were trying to extort from the girl, but added that they have started an investigation in the case.