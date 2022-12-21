Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man booked for abetting class 12 student’s suicide arrested

Published on Dec 21, 2022 11:59 PM IST

The suspect, Mohammad Irfan, had allegedly drugged the woman, recorded her in objectionable positions and posted the videos on a social media website

Mohammad Irfan was a former neighbour of the deceased woman. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Ghaziabad police arrested a 22-year-old man on Wednesday, who was wanted in connection with the death by suicide of an 18-year-old class 12 student. The suspect, Mohammad Irfan, had allegedly drugged the woman, recorded her in objectionable positions and posted the videos on a social media website, after which she took the extreme step on Monday evening.

The suspect’s father, Abdul Rehman, a resident of Khoda Colony, is on the run, said police officers. “Our teams are still searching for Irfan’s father. He will be arrested soon,” said Diksha Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon). The suspects were the former neighbours of the deceased woman’s family. The deceased woman studied in a government school in East Delhi while her family resides in Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad.

The father of the deceased woman, had registered a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code sections for abetting suicide, intentional insult, criminal intimidation and provisions of the IT Act against the two suspects. 

The father of the deceased woman had told HT on Tuesday that Irfan drugged his daughter in an autorickshaw while she was returning from school and later took her to a room, where he prepared some objectionable videos and posted them online. 

