Man booked for molestation of woman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 35-year-old man was booked for allegedly molesting a woman in Dadri on Monday.
The victim’s husband filed the complaint.
Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO Dadri police station, said that a case has been registered against the suspect under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of IPC. “We have launched a search to arrest the suspect,” he said.