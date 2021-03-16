Home / Cities / Noida News / Man booked for molestation of woman
Greater Noida: A 35-year-old man was booked for allegedly molesting a woman in Dadri on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The victim’s husband filed the complaint.

Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO Dadri police station, said that a case has been registered against the suspect under Section 354-A (sexual harassment) of IPC. “We have launched a search to arrest the suspect,” he said.

