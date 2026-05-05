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Man dead, woman critical after jumping from terrace in Noida Sector 22

Police say couple in relationship jumped “with consent”; no suicide note found. Woman had left home after dispute, probe into PG stay ongoing.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:16 am IST
By Arun Singh
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A 35-year-old man died and a 20-year-old woman remained critical after they allegedly jumped from a third-floor terrace in Noida’s Sector 22 early Monday, police said, adding that no suicide note was found.

Woman told police they acted “with consent”. She had left home days earlier after dispute; man had come to city seeking work. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the woman, in her statement, claimed that the two were in a relationship and “jumped together with their consent”.

“On Monday around 5 am, we received information on emergency helpline number 112 that a couple jumped from the three-storey terrace in Chaura village in Sector 22,” said a police officer involved in the probe, requesting anonymity. “We immediately rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital, where the man was declared brought dead while the woman was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.”

The deceased, 35, was from Meerut. The woman, originally of West Bengal, lives with her family in Noida’s Sector 58, police said.

Investigators said the woman had left home two days ago after a dispute with her mother. “Her family also revealed that the man visited their home around three days back, and they were aware of their relationship,” the officer added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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