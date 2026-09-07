Man dies after car hits divider, crashes into tree in Ghaziabadb

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old man died while his 34-year-old friend escaped with injuries, after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree after hitting a divider in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City, police said on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that in the morning the friend had allegedly arrived at Kushwaha’s house after borrowing another friend’s Maruti Suzuki Swift for a joyride, said officials. (Representational image)

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Police identified the victim as Manish Kushwaha, a resident of Pooja Colony who worked at a private firm in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, and the injured as his friend, who also resides in Tronica City.

A preliminary investigation found that in the morning the friend had allegedly arrived at Kushwaha’s house after borrowing another friend’s Maruti Suzuki Swift for a joyride, said officials.

“In the afternoon, when the two were roaming around the city, Kushwaha (who was a learner driver), asked the 34-year-old that he wanted to drive the car. Around 3pm, when they were moving towards Bhagat Chowk in Tronica City, Kushwaha lost control of the wheels and the vehicle rammed into a divider,” said Kuldeep Dixit, station house officer of Tronica City.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the collision was so intense that the car overturned before crashing into a roadside tree. Both sustained severe injuries but were rescued by locals from the damaged vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the collision was so intense that the car overturned before crashing into a roadside tree. Both sustained severe injuries but were rescued by locals from the damaged vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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As locals alerted the police, the two were rushed to a nearby hospital where Kushwaha, who had sustained severe head injuries, succumbed, while his friend is still undergoing treatment. His condition is stable, said police.

No case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added.