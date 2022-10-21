Man dies after car rams stationary truck in G Noida

Noida: A 25-year-old man died after his car collided with a stationary truck in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Thursday morning. Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was allegedly overspeeding at the time of the accident.

Investigations also found that the deceased, identified as Sumit Pal, a native of Aurangabad in Bulandshahr district and a resident of Dadri in Greater Noida, had an argument with his family, following which he had left home in the morning.

“We received a call at around 7:30am about an accident on the 130-metre road near Khodna Khurd cut under Surajpur police station area. A team rushed to the spot and found a Hyundai Creta car crushed underneath a truck. The entire front portion of the car was damaged and the deceased was entangled between the two vehicles,” said Awdhesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajpur police station.

SHO Kumar further mentioned that police teams had to use gas cutters to retrieve the body and the entire operation took more than 30 minutes.

“After a lot of efforts, the man was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. During investigation, it was found that Pal had a scuffle with his family members and was unhappy over some personal issues. He drove away from the house early in the morning without informing anyone. The truck was parked on the roadside and his overspeeding car rammed it,” Kumar said.

Police have not received a complaint in the matter yet and have handed over the body to the deceased’s family members, police added.