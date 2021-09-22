Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man dies by suicide in Noida
noida news

Man dies by suicide in Noida

Noida: A 34-year-old man allegedly killed himself at his Sector 24 house around 9pm on Monday after “losing some money in cryptocurrency”, officials said
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
HT Image

Noida: A 34-year-old man allegedly killed himself at his Sector 24 house around 9pm on Monday after “losing some money in cryptocurrency”, officials said. Police have found a suicide note from the room, but his family alleged foul play due to domestic disturbances.

According to police, when the man’s wife went inside the room on Monday night to call him for dinner, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. She raised an alarm, and officials of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA) made a call to the Sector 24 police station, and a police team took the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“In the suicide note recovered from the room, the man apologised to his parents, saying he had lost the money he invested in cryptocurrency, and that is why he took his life as he was facing a financial crisis,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police (zone 1).

Police also found a ledger in the house which showed that the man had borrowed at least 6 lakh from some lenders for some investment.

RELATED STORIES

The man’s family, however, suspect a foul play in the case of his death.

“Autopsy results confirmed death due to hanging, and prima facie there is no evidence of a foul play. Still, we will look into the family’s allegations. An investigation is underway,” said Verma.

The man had recently taken up a new job at a private company in Delhi, and his wife works at a private bank in Noida Sector 18. They got married nine months ago.

Police, meanwhile, said that though Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline number to deal with such situations, there are a few suicide prevention helpline numbers in India such as +914066202000 for Roshni (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 for Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

G Noida authority to make all traffic signages uniform in 4 months

2 arrested for damaging event posters ahead of UP CM’s Dadri visit

Farmers protest at Loni’s Mandola: Eight booked for digging up pits in green belt

Farmers protest outside Greater Noida authority for jobs, land promised to them a decade ago
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP