Man driving on wrong side of road assaults traffic constable, nabbed

Noida The Noida Sector 58 police nabbed a man for allegedly assaulting a Noida traffic police constable on Sunday evening. According to the police, he was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road when the incident took place.

The suspect, Ajay Singhal, is a resident of Sector 62. The alleged incident took place around 7 pm.

“The constable on duty was recording a video of a scooter rider who was driving on the wrong side. Meanwhile, Singhal, who was removing his car from the wrong side, probably thought that the constable was recording him, and he tried to run down the constable with his car. The constable, however, jumped out of the way after his efforts to stop the vehicle were ignored,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

Police said Singhal then allegedly got out of the car and assaulted and abused the constable, said the police.

“The constable was only doing his duty. We had necessary evidence, and nabbed Singhal immediately,” said a senior police official, requesting anonymity.

Based on the constable’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 307 (attempt to murder) at the Sector 58 police station.

Singhal was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, said the police.