Man fakes robbery to embezzle 55 lakh from employer; 3 arrested
noida news

Man fakes robbery to embezzle 55 lakh from employer; 3 arrested

Rajesh Kumar worked as a driver for businessman Vishnu Gupta, 45, in Sector Pi 4 in Greater Noida, and was sent to deliver the money to a property dealer in Delhi
The suspects were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 28, the driver, his brother Amit Kumar, 32, and Rakam Singh, 35, all residents of Astauli village in Dankaur, Greater Noida. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:37 PM IST
By Shafaque Alam

A 28-year-old driver and his two accomplices were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly faking a robbery so they could embezzle 55 lakh from his employer in Greater Noida on Tuesday evening. The suspects were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 28, the driver, his brother Amit Kumar, 32, and Rakam Singh, 35, all residents of Astauli village in Dankaur, Greater Noida.

Rajesh Kumar worked as a driver for businessman Vishnu Gupta, 45, in Sector Pi 4 in Greater Noida. Gupta said that he was in the process of buying commercial space for a warehouse. “I talked to a property dealer in Defence Colony in New Delhi and fixed a deal. On Tuesday 4.30pm, I sent Rajesh in a Mahindra XUV with 55 lakh to pay the property dealer in Delhi,” he said.

Gupta said soon he received a call from the property dealer informing that he was not available on Tuesday. Gupta asked Rajesh to return to Greater Noida with the cash. “At 6pm, I again called Rajesh and he said he was stuck i a n traffic jam. I waited for him until 7.30pm, but he did not return. I kept calling him repeatedly but he did not pick up. I was worried because he was carrying a huge amount of cash,” Gupta said.

Rajesh had been working for Gupta for the last four months, while his brother Amit had been supplying milk to his house for the last seven years. Gupta called Amit and asked him to check on his brother’s whereabouts. “At 9pm, Amit informed me that some persons in a Ford EcoSport car overtook Rajesh and snatched the cash near Sector 143 Metro station in Noida,” Gupta said.

Gupta informed the police and also reached the spot. “I found Rajesh lying on the front seat with his hands tied behind his back. He started crying and saying some criminals robbed him when he was on his back,” he said.

Soon, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. A case was registered against unknown suspects under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at Surajpur police station,” he said.

Ankur Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida Central, said the police questioned Rajesh and found his statements were not consistent.

“He was not able to state how his brother found out about the robbery as they did not exchange any phone call during that time. We scanned Rajesh’s call details and found he was also in touch with a local, Rakam Singh. The three persons were questioned thoroughly and they admitted to have faked the robbery,” he said.

The police found the stolen cash at Rakam Singh’s place. “We have arrested the three suspects. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said the ADCP.

