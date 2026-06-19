Man, family members booked after 24-year-old woman dies by suicide in Ghaziabad

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide at her home in Modinagar on Tuesday, days after her family was summoned before a village panchayat and blamed for the disappearance of a 28-year-old man with whom she was reportedly in a relationship. Based on a complaint lodged by her brother, police have registered an FIR against the man and his family for abetment to suicide.

Police said the missing man returned home on June 14, but the woman died by suicide two days later. (Representational image)

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Police said the man returned home on June 14, but the woman died by suicide two days later. Her family alleged that she took the extreme step because she was unable to bear the public humiliation allegedly meted out to her by the man’s family.

“Last week, the man left home without informing anyone and his family members summoned the woman’s family before a village panchayat. They blamed the woman and her family for his disappearance. Two days later, the man returned home. However, the woman died by suicide on June 16. It appears that she felt humiliated after her relationship with the man became public and due to the dispute between the two families,” deputy commissioner of police (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} In the FIR, the woman’s brother alleged that the man was in a relationship with his sister and had taken her jewellery on the pretext that he was facing a financial crisis and needed money. He allegedly promised to replace the jewellery after their marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the FIR, the woman’s brother alleged that the man was in a relationship with his sister and had taken her jewellery on the pretext that he was facing a financial crisis and needed money. He allegedly promised to replace the jewellery after their marriage. {{/usCountry}}

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“When we came to know about all this, we went to the man’s house and asked his family to stop their son from meeting my sister. On June 14, the man’s family visited our house, got into an argument with us and told us that they would get their son married to a woman whose family was willing to give them a car as dowry. Following these incidents, my sister died by suicide on June 16,” the brother said in the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

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The complainant did not respond to calls seeking comment on Thursday.

Tiwari said the investigation was underway.

“The role of the man and his family is being ascertained, and the allegations made by the deceased woman’s family are being examined,” the officer added.