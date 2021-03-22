Home / Cities / Noida News / Man found stabbed to death in Greater Noida, probe underway
Greater Noida: An unidentified man was found murdered with at least 10 stab wounds on his body on Monday morning in an area under the Kasna police jurisdiction
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Greater Noida: An unidentified man was found murdered with at least 10 stab wounds on his body on Monday morning in an area under the Kasna police jurisdiction. The victim appeared to be in his mid-40s, police said.

The incident came to fore around 7am when a call was made to the police helpline by a passerby who had found the body on the outskirts of Site 5, police said. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.

According to police officials, it appeared that the man was first attacked from behind. “It seems that the attack happened at the spot where the body was found. From the evidence found at the crime scene, it is clear that there was a struggle. The victim’s valuables were not found on him, and we are keeping all avenues of investigation open,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 3.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kasna police station against unidentified persons while a forensics team also visited the crime scene.

The officials said that the primary focus is to identify the victim for which information has been shared with nearby police stations. Police believe that the murder must have occurred around 11pm on Sunday night.

“The attack was brutal and blood stains were found in nearly 10-metre radius around the body. The autopsy will confirm the time of death, though it appears to have occurred late last night. A probe in the matter is underway,” said a police official.

