Man found with carcass of Sarus crane in Greater Noida, held

Two suspected hunters, who were found in possession of the carcass of sarus crane, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, in Greater Noida’s Rabupura, were booked on Friday, police said, adding that one of the suspects, Risiya (35), has been arrested while his accomplice Kamal managed to flee.

The suspect in custody. (HT Photo)

With population of the sarus crane dwindling, in 2014, it was designated the state bird, highlighting the need for conserving its population and protecting its habitat.

Police said inspections were being conducted along Chachura border on Friday following a tip-off and an accused was nabbed from the spot. A case was registered under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, police said.

Station house officer, Rabupura police station, Sudhir Kumar said, “During an inspection at the Charchura border, two men on a two-wheeler with registration number UP13AP0979 were intercepted and a dead sarus crane was recovered from their possession. During the interrogation, accused Risiya revealed that the duo had spotted the crane in a jungle near Myana village and hunted the bird by putting a noose around its neck.”

“While we were successful in nabbing Risiya, his aide managed to flee from the inspection spot. An FIR has been registered against the duo under section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and further interrogation and investigation is underway”, SHO Rabupura added.

Notably, sarus cranes are protected in India under the Wildlife Protection Act which came into effect in 1972. The law prohibits capturing or hunting any species under the Act, except for approved scientific research or in case of threat to human life. Known as the world’s tallest flying bird, it is also classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).