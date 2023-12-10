Man gets hit by train engine at Greater Noida NTPC plant, dies

A 30-year-old man died after he came in contact with a speeding train engine at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Jewar plant in Greater Noida early on Sunday morning, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

“We will financially support the family of the deceased on humanitarian grounds,” the power corporation said.

NTPC police outpost in-charge of Jewar, sub-inspector Dinesh Malik, said, “The deceased was identified as Vijendra Sharma, a resident of a Jewar village. He was employed as a key man with NTPC for the last 15 years under the contractor.”

“Around 6 am on Sunday, Sharma was working on the railway tracks inside the NTPC plant at an isolated place when he came in contact with the speeding train engine,” said Malik. Due to darkness, the driver did not realise that the vicitim was hit by the engine and left the spot, he added.

The SI said, “After an hour or two, when someone associated with NTPC spotted the mutilated body while passing by the spot and alerted the officials. Later, around 11 am the police were alerted. A team of Jewar police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.”

An NTPC official, who refused to be named, said, “The NTPC has cognizance about the incident and will support police during the investigation. Prima facie, we were informed that this is suspected to be a case of suicide. However, the NTPC will support the family of the deceased on humanitarian grounds, whether it is a case of suicide or accident.”

Police said, “As per the crime scene, it was suspected that it might be a case of suicide, but it is too early to confirm. Further investigations are underway.”