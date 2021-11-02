Man gets SIM cards delivered at neighbour’s address in Noida, held for fraud

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a number of people on the pretext of facilitating loans, KYC (know your customer) and jobs by using pre-activated SIM cards, said Noida police.

The suspect, identified as Priyanshu Prakhar, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, used multiple SIM cards obtained with forged documents to cheat people. He was operating from a flat in Pan Oasis in Noida’s Sector 70, said police.

Vivek Trivedi, station house officer (SHO) of Phase 3 police station, said on Tuesday, Prakhar ordered 14 pre-activated SIM cards from a company and gave his neighbour’s address in Noida for the delivery of the consignment to escape surveillance.

“When the delivery boy reached the given address, the flat owner told him that he had not ordered for the goods. At that time, Prakhar reached there and said he had placed the order and mentioned his neighbour’s address by mistake,” he said.

The flat owner suspected foul play as to why would a person give his address. He then dialled 112, following which a police team reached the spot.

The police team opened the packet and found several pre-activated SIM cards. The police then searched Prakhar’s flat and recovered four mobile phones with SIM cards, one laptop, six diaries, ₹20,000 cash, nine debit cards, four Aadhaar cards, and one voter ID.

During interrogation, Prakhar revealed he was operating from a flat and cheating people on the pretext of facilitating loans, KYC, and also jobs using SIM cards that have been obtained with forged documents. Sub-inspector Lokesh Kumar filed a complaint in this regard.

Prakhar revealed he was cheating people with the help of two of his accomplices, who are on the run. A case has been registered against the three people under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said the SHO.

