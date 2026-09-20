Man held after car hits 4 students near Gr Noida college

Greater Noida: A man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday for rash driving after hitting four students and injuring one near a college at Knowledge Park-II in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

Police said they took cognisance of the case after a purported video of the incident surfaced online on Saturday. (HT)

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Police identified the suspect as Manish T, a resident of Ladpura in Kasna. Police have seized the car and also detained its owner.

According to the complaint filed by the injured person, 20-year-old Gaurav Nagar, he and his friends, also in their 20s, were headed to the college when the car hit them.

Gaurav sustained a leg injury and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors discharged him after administering first aid, police said. The other three were unharmed.

DCP (Greater Noida) Ravi Shankar Nim said police took cognisance of the case after a purported video of the incident surfaced online on Saturday.

The complainant stated in the FIR, accessed by HT, “The car was being driven recklessly and it hit us in front of the college, injuring my leg.”

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{{^usCountry}} Gaurav’s brother Sahil Nagar told HT: “The incident occurred around 3:45 pm. Multiple drivers were driving rashly and performing some stunts outside the college. My brother has a fracture in his right leg due to this incident. He is a second-year BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) student. His three other friends also study there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaurav’s brother Sahil Nagar told HT: “The incident occurred around 3:45 pm. Multiple drivers were driving rashly and performing some stunts outside the college. My brother has a fracture in his right leg due to this incident. He is a second-year BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) student. His three other friends also study there.” {{/usCountry}}

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The alleged video of the incident shows the Alto driving into four students. Another video, allegedly recorded before the incident, shows multiple cars being driven rashly and negligently. HT could not independently verify the videos.

A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(a) (act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Further investigation is underway, officials said.