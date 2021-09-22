Man held for abducting minor girl in UP’s Greater Noida

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl in Dankaur on Saturday. The suspect and the girl live in the same neighbourhood, said police. The suspect appears to be 18 or 19 years old and police are yet to establish his age.

The girl’s father, in his complaint, said that on September 18, the suspect and his two accomplices abducted his minor daughter from their home. “We chased them but they managed to escape,” he said. The girl is a student of Class 9.

The complainant said that the suspect would intercept the girl on her way to school and threaten her with a countrymade gun.

Arvind Pathak, SHO, Dankaur police station, said based on the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect and two unknown accomplices under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. “We found the girl and arrested the main suspect from Delhi. They will be sent for medical examination. We will take action based on the medical report. The suspect’s age has not been ascertained yet,” he said.