Man held for assaulting his 70-yr-old mother in Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar Police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his 70-year-old mother at their home in Muhayyapur village under Sector 142 police station limits, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Saturday (May 28) and a video of the woman’s injuries was shared widely on various social media platforms on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Manoj (who goes by first name). He got into a fight with his mother Jagvati Devi on the day of the incident, following which he assaulted her with a stick and other heavy objects in the house.

“The suspect’s wife used to regularly complain to him about his mother. His wife often used to quarrel with Jagvati Devi as well. On May 28, the wife left home with their three children, saying that she cannot stay in the same house as her mother-in-law. After she left, Manoj got drunk and beat up his mother in a rage,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

Uttam Kumar, in charge of Sector 142 police station informed that a neighbour called police on Dial 112 after which a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot.

“Taking preventive action under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the man was immediately arrested and sent to jail. Jagvati Devi was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and her medical examination was conducted”, said Kumar.

Kumar added, “The woman’s nephew submitted a complaint in the matter and an FIR was registered under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)”. The woman sustained grievous injuries all over her body and is now at her brother’s home in Bodaki village of Greater Noida, he added.

“Local residents said the woman was assaulted for almost 20 minutes. Manoj is unemployed and is addicted to alcohol. During questioning, he has confessed to his crime,” Kumar said.

DCP Chander added that a local police officer has been designated to remain in constant contact with Jagvati Devi and provide her security.

