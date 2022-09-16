Man held for beating spa centre employee in Noida

A 27-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly thrashing and abusing a spa centre employee at Sector 18 in Noida.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the suspect, identified as Pawan Kumar Pandey, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, got into a heated argument with the spa employee over “unwarranted services” at the massage centre.

According to police, the suspect had visited the spa along with his friend to avail therapy services.

“According to the complaint submitted by the employee, identified as Raj, the suspect and his friend made demands to get a massage done by a female employee. When refused, Pandey started abusing the complainant and also assaulted him. The suspect and his friend also allegedly threatened the employee of dire consequences if he did not fulfill his demands,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at Sector 20 police station under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspect and his friend, late on Wednesday night.

“Suspect Pandey was arrested from Noida on Thursday, while his friend is currently on the run. Our teams are working to locate him and he will be nabbed at the earliest,” said ACP Verma.

The arrested suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.