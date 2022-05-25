Man held in Noida for posing as Delhi cop, extorting money from businessman
A 27-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police official and extorting money from people, mostly businessmen, in Delhi-NCR, said police.
The accused, identified as Rahul Sharma, a native of Haryana, was arrested from Sector 15--falling under the jurisdiction of Phase I police station in Noida--when he had come to meet his partner, a Malaysia-based fashion designer, by dressing like an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, said police.
When the police nabbed him for questioning, the suspect revealed he was not a police personnel and was donning the uniform just to create an impression among the general public.
Rajneesh Verma, ssistant commissioner of police II, Noida, said the suspect duped several people by posing as an ASI.
“During investigation, it came to light that the suspect was active in Noida and Ghaziabad region for the past one year and duped people by threatening to implicate them in a fake case. He also duped some business owners. We are trying to ascertain the number of people he has duped and exact amount of money he has earned through this modus operandi,” said Verma.
The police have recovered two uniforms, name and designation badge, track suits, forged identity cards of the Delhi Police and also seized an Apple iPhone from the suspect’s possession.
An FIR has been lodged against the suspect under sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 471 (both related to forgery) and 171 (impersonating as public servant) of the IPC at the Phase 1 police station.
-
Order for recovery proceedings against ineligible ration card holders in Ghaziabad rolled back
The state civil supplies department has rolled back an order issued in April, which required ineligible beneficiaries in Ghaziabad to surrender their ration cards and directed officials to recover the amount for the ration supplied to them, stating that there is no provision of recovering the amount from ineligible card holders. Following the new directions, many ration card holders who had come to surrender their cards at the district supplies office returned on Wednesday.
-
7 housing projects, 1 hotel demolished near Jewar airport site
The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) demolished seven illegal housing projects, and one hotel near the Noida International Airport site on Wednesday. The drive began on Tuesday, and was completed on Wednesday, involving the land and engineering department of the Yeida, and assisted by Tapapl police. These housing projects were carved out on land in villages including Dorpuri, Khadeha, and Simrothi, located along the Yamuna Expressway, around 15 km from the airport site.
-
Nurses in Maha on two-day strike
After talks with the state health minister Rajesh Tope and the Directorate of Medical Research and Education failed on Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association has decided to go on a two-day strike from May 26. Among the many demands, the association is protesting the outsourcing the hiring process of 1,749 of the 4,500 vacancies across the state. Since Monday, the nurses have been boycotting work for an hour between 7.30 am to 8.30 am.
-
Greater Noida authority issues notice to Supertech after two children fall from ninth floor of high-rise
A day after two children were severely injured after falling from the ninth floor of a building at Supertech Ecovillage-2 in Greater Noida west, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority issued a notice to Supertech seeking a reply in three days. A team of officials also inspected the spot on Wednesday. Siddharth's father and a resident of the society, Amit Kumar was at work in Loni, Ghaziabad, at the time of the incident.
-
Pune district reports 68 new Covid cases on Wednesday
Pune district reported 68 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths reported and 288 are active cases. Pune city reported 49 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 681107 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics