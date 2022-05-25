Man held in Noida for posing as Delhi cop, extorting money from businessman

A 27-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police official and extorting money from people, mostly businessmen, in Delhi-NCR, said police.

The accused, identified as Rahul Sharma, a native of Haryana, was arrested from Sector 15--falling under the jurisdiction of Phase I police station in Noida--when he had come to meet his partner, a Malaysia-based fashion designer, by dressing like an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, said police.

When the police nabbed him for questioning, the suspect revealed he was not a police personnel and was donning the uniform just to create an impression among the general public.

Rajneesh Verma, ssistant commissioner of police II, Noida, said the suspect duped several people by posing as an ASI.

“During investigation, it came to light that the suspect was active in Noida and Ghaziabad region for the past one year and duped people by threatening to implicate them in a fake case. He also duped some business owners. We are trying to ascertain the number of people he has duped and exact amount of money he has earned through this modus operandi,” said Verma.

The police have recovered two uniforms, name and designation badge, track suits, forged identity cards of the Delhi Police and also seized an Apple iPhone from the suspect’s possession.

An FIR has been lodged against the suspect under sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 471 (both related to forgery) and 171 (impersonating as public servant) of the IPC at the Phase 1 police station.