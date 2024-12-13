Man jumps off 14th floor of high-rise in Ghaziabad

A 27-year-old man, who was reportedly debt-ridden, plunged to his death from the 14th floor of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension on Friday afternoon. He has left behind a small note, police said. Officers said that the man worked as an accountant with an automobile showroom in Ghaziabad. He left his Patel Nagar residence, located about 6km from the spot, around 10am and reached the high-rise. (Representational image)

Officers said that the man worked as an accountant with an automobile showroom in Ghaziabad. He left his Patel Nagar residence, located about 6km from the spot, around 10am and reached the high-rise. He roamed around the complex for some time before entering the lift area of the building.

“He reached the 14th floor and spotted a vacant area from where he probably jumped. He died soon after. A small note was recovered from him, stating that he was under debt and unable to clear loans. He did not hold anyone responsible for his death,” said an officer from Nandgram police station, asking not to be named.

Police said that the sister of the deceased lives in the same high-rise and thus he was quite familiar with its various spots.

“We inquired from his sister. But he had not visited her that day. So, it is expected that he came there with an intention to end his life,” the officer quoted above, added.

The initial probe indicates that he died by suicide, said Ajay Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) who is officiating the case.

“He walked in through the main gate and went to the 14th floor from where he jumped. The contents of the note recovered from him are being verified and investigation is on. The man stayed in Patel Nagar locality,” the ACP added.