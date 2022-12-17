Man killed after car rams mini bus on DM Expressway

Ghaziabad: A 29-year-old man died while several persons escaped with minor injuries when a speeding car collided with a mini bus on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in the wee hours of Saturday. Police said that the car driver died on the spot and he was allegedly driving the vehicle on the wrong side of the expressway.

The victim has been identified as Diwakar Chatterjee, a resident of Chiranjeev Vihar, police said, adding that the incident took place around 2am on the DME stretch near Sector 9 in Vijay Nagar.

“The man was driving the car on the wrong side of the expressway and it rammed a mini bus. The driver of the car died on the spot, while some passengers in the bus escaped with minor injuries. An investigation is currently underway. We have not received any complaint in the matter so far,” said Anshu Jain, assistant commissioner of police Ghaziabad (city 1).

Police said that the front portion of the car suffered severe damages and it was later towed to Vijay Nagar police station.

Police said that they suspect the victim probably got confused between the highway and expressway lanes of the DME, which led him to drive on the wrong side.

Some of the injured passengers in the mini bus were taken to MMG Hospital for first-aid, police said, adding that the bus was on its way to Meerut.