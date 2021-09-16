Man killed after speeding car hits motorcycle in Noida

A 27-year-old man from Delhi died when the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding car on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Sector 98 on Tuesday morning. The motorcycle was mangled in the accident, said police.

The deceased was identified as Alok Dubey. According to police, a speeding sedan hit the two-wheeler from behind.

“After the collision, the car driver took Dubey to a nearby private hospital on the insistence of the passersby who had gathered near the spot. However, the driver fled after dropping Dubey at the hospital. Eyewitnesses called the police helpline, following which a team was rushed to the spot,” said Rajeev Balyan, station house officer at Sector 39 police station.

Dubey died later in the day during treatment, said police. His body was sent for an autopsy and later handed over to his family.

“With the help of the car’s registration number, we have traced the vehicle to Delhi. Efforts are underway to nab the suspect and seize the vehicle,” said the SHO.

Based on the complaint by Dubey’s family, a case has been registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC on Wednesday.