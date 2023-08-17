Man performs stunt on roof of moving car in Noida, fined 26,000 - Video

The Noida police on Wednesday imposed a fine of ₹26,000 on the owner of a car after a video of a man performing stunt on the roof of the vehicle went viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place in Noida's Sector 18 area on Tuesday night.

Man performing stunt on roof of moving car in Noida(Twitter)

The viral video shows a man lying on the roof of a moving white Maruti Suzuki, while the driver kept overtaking other vehicles around it in a rash driving manner. The car had a number plate indicating that it was registered in Delhi.

In response to the video posted by a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Noida police shared a picture of charging the owner of the car with an e-challan of ₹26,000.

“Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules for e-challan (fine Rs. 26000/-) as per rules. Traffic Helpline No.- 9971009001,” the X handle of Noida Traffic police wrote.

In a similar incident last week, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police imposed a fine of ₹23,500 against a car owner after a video showed two men climbing atop the moving vehicle. According to the police, the e-challan was generated through the integrated security and traffic management system after the vehicle came on the police radar.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Anil Kumar said, “This is one of the several cases from Noida in which people can be seen flouting traffic rules and engaging in stunts, merely to gain social media attention. Action has been taken against the offenders in the past. A similar incident came to the fore on Saturday, wherein two suspects climbed atop a car and made a video of the act.”