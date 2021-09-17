Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Man poisons himself, two sons in Greater Noida
noida news

Man poisons himself, two sons in Greater Noida

Police said Pappu and his son Akash died, while Akash’s twin Vickey is being treated at a government hospital
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:07 AM IST
A 45-year-old man allegedly poisoned himself and both his 20-year-old sons in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Police identified the man as one Vikas Kumar alias Pappu. They said Pappu and his son Akash died, while Akash’s twin Vickey is being treated at a government hospital.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of Badalpur police station, said Pappu lived in Acheja village and worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. “He used to drink frequently and fought with his family. The family said his twin sons Akash and Vickey had mental health issues. On Wednesday, Pappu poisoned his sons and then consumed some poisonous substance himself,” he said.

Their condition started deteriorating soon. They were rushed to district hospital, where Pappu and Akash died. Police said the family members have not filed any complaint in this regard. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

