Man robbed on ride to Aligarh

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Noida: A 62-year-old man from Delhi who was on his way to a wedding in Aligarh on Sunday was allegedly assaulted by three men and robbed near the Botanical Garden metro station, said police.

“The man was waiting for a public transport when a shared cab arrived and offered to give a ride till Aligarh. They decided on a fare and made a deal. On the way, the driver and the other passengers assaulted him and took his wallet. They abandoned him on the road before fleeing. The victim approached the police before going back home without filing a complaint,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

While some social media posts claimed that the man was assaulted over his religion - he is a Muslim- Singh denied this and maintained it was a robbery.

Police said they were in touch with the family and will act once they file an official complaint.

When HT reached out to the man’s family, they said they did not want to pursue legal action for fear of being targeted further.

