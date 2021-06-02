Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news

Man shoots wife dead, kills self in Noida

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Noida: A 25-year-old man allegedly shot dead his 22-year-old wife and then killed himself in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday morning. The reason for the alleged murder-suicide is unknown, said police.

The deaths were reported from their rented accommodation in Sorkha village.

The man was a native of Firozabad district, while the woman was from Etawah and worked as a guard at a society. They had married about a year ago, said police.

Additional commissioner of police (Gautam Budh Nagar) Love Kumar said that the body was discovered by the woman’s colleagues. “Her employer had tried reaching her over phone but she did not receive it. Her colleagues visited her home and found the two bodies. Then they informed police,” Kumar said.

A countrymade gun was found at the spot, police said.

Kumar said that, prima facie, it appeared that the man first shot the woman and then killed himself. “A police team and forensics experts have gathered evidence from the spot. We have informed their family and are investigating the matter,” he said.

Police said that the couple had shifted to this rented accommodation last month.

Deputy commissioner of police (Gautma Budh Nagar) Rajesh S said that the autopsy reports were awaited. “The exact reason for the incident is not known. Neighbours said that the couple used to fight frequently. Their families are on their way to Noida. We will register a case once they file a complaint,” he said.

