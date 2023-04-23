28-year-old shot dead in Noida by two men on motorbike

A 28-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while he was returning home from work near Sector 56 in Noida on Friday night, said police.

The incident took place in Sector 56 in Noida on Friday. (Photo for representation)

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, identified the deceased as Rachit Chauhan, a resident of Rajat Vihar society in Noida.

“Police received information about a man being shot opposite Rajat Vihar society in Sector 56, following which a team from Sector 58 police station rushed to the spot. The man was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

He added that during investigation, it was found that Chauhan ran a shop in Khoda area of Ghaziabad. He was returning home with a friend and had stopped to have ice cream near Sector 56 when he was shot.

“As per eyewitnesses, two assailants on a motorcycle tried to snatch Chauhan’s bag from him but he did not let go. There was a short scuffle between the bikers and Chauhan, following which they shot him and fled the spot with the bag. He was taken to a hospital in an auto by locals,” Chander said.

Police said Chauhan shut his shop around 11pm and was heading home on his scooter with his friend.

Chauhan’s family members told police that the bag snatched by miscreants contained ₹5 lakh in cash.

“The family members have also told us about an old enmity and threat. The man who was accompanying Chauhan is also missing at the moment,” Chander said.

Rachit’s wife Shikha said she spoke to her husband around 10pm and he cut the call saying he was a little busy. Later, around 11.15pm, she called her again but he didn’t answer.

“A police officer called me around 12.15am and told me that my husband had met with an accident,” said Shikha.

The DCP said they have registered a case against unidentified people under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and have formed four teams to investigate the case.

“ We are scanning the CCTV footage from the scene of crime to gather information on the suspects. All angles are being investigated,” Chander said.