The 35-year-old man who was allegedly hit by a truck on the Delhi Meerut Road after escaping a police van in Muradnagar last week, succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Sunday, police said.

Man tries to escape police van, dies in crash in Muradnagar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the incident took place outside a community health centre (CHC) on the intervening night of April 7 and 8 and the next day, two sub-inspectors and two constables posted at Niwari police station were suspended.

Based on complaint by the victim Amit Singh’s father, police registered an FIR for attempted murder against unidentified policemen at Niwari police station on April 10.

Police officers at the spot said they found Singh in an injured and inebriated state at Patla late on April 7 so they took him to CHC in Muradnagar. Singh allegedly fled the PCR van and the same time, a truck mowed him down.

Singh’s family, meanwhile, maintained that the policemen had an argument with Singh over drinking alcohol in public, following which they took him and allegedly tortured him before taking him to CHC.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} His family members said they also accessed different CCTV footage in Muradnagar, which helped them witness the sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His family members said they also accessed different CCTV footage in Muradnagar, which helped them witness the sequence of events. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP rural zone, told HT on Monday that an inquiry is underway against the suspended policemen. “Since the man (Singh) has died, BNS section for causing death by rash and negligent act will be added against the truck driver. There is negligence on the part of the policemen too. In case anything related to any criminal act comes against them, appropriate BNS sections will be added,” DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP rural zone, told HT on Monday that an inquiry is underway against the suspended policemen. “Since the man (Singh) has died, BNS section for causing death by rash and negligent act will be added against the truck driver. There is negligence on the part of the policemen too. In case anything related to any criminal act comes against them, appropriate BNS sections will be added,” DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON