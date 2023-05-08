Father and brother among three held for murder of man in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday arrested a man, his younger son and his friend for allegedly killing his eldest son in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area on Sunday.

The suspects in custody. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Kapil Singh, 26, was found dead at his maternal grandfather’s home in Durai village on Sunday morning, said police.

“At around 5am, the Badalpur police got information about a man being shot dead at his grandfather’s home. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the deceased had a bullet wound in his abdomen and his throat had been slit with a sharp weapon as well,” said Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“Upon scanning CCTV footage, police saw that the victim’s father, younger brother and an unknown person had entered the house with arms and then fled after some time,” said the DCP, adding that the deceased’s maternal uncle Dharmendra Singh filed a complaint against his father Rukan Singh, younger brother Robin Singh and an unknown person at Badalpur police station and an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

Singh added that as per family members, the deceased had a dispute with his father and younger brother.

“In 2012, the deceased, who was 16 at the time, had allegedly kidnapped and killed his cousin Nishant. During the case trial, Kapil’s father and brother were key witnesses and testified against Kapil in the district court following which he was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment,” said the officer.

“On February 17, Kapil completed his sentence and was released from jail. Still angry with his father and brother, he started demanding half the share of his father’s property. Kapil threatened that if his father did not do so, he would kill the whole family. On May 6, another such fight happened at their home,” said the officer, adding that Kapil had threatened his sister as well.

When Kapil’s sister told her father and younger brother about the threat, Rukan and Robin hatched a plan to kill Kapil, police said.

“Robin sought help from his friend Harsh and the three decided to kill Kapil at his maternal grandparents’ home in Durai village, where he was staying,” the officer said.

They came to Kapil’s grandparents’ home early Sunday morning and entered his room. They killed Kapil and fled the spot, police said.

“The three suspects were arrested on Monday from Dhoom Manikpur village in Greater Noida,” said the officer, adding that a country-made weapon and a knife were seized from the suspects.

“The suspects were produced before the magistrate on Monday and sent to judicial custody,” said the officer.

