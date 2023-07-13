Massive fire at Greater Noida complex; people jump from 3rd floor

A massive fire, that left five injured, broke out at a shopping complex of Greater Noida West on Thursday noon. Videos of people trying to save their lives by jumping from as high as the third floor went viral. The mall located at Gaur City 1, a housing society of Greater Noida West, houses many shops, food courts, restaurants, gym etc. According to reports, the fire broke out on the third floor. In one of the viral videos, one person can be heard saying 'kud ja, kud ja (jump)' just before a person jumps to the ground amid a huge commotion.

Massive fire at Greater Noida mall; people jump from 3rd floor

The extent of the damage was not immediately known. In April, a flat in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 caught fire from a lamp damaging adjacent flats too.

