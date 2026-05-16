Massive fire breaks out at furniture market in Greater Noida West

A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in Shahberi, Greater Noida, on Friday night, fire officials said, adding that ten fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze. No casualties were reported.

Police said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be investigated once the fire is completely extinguished.(HT Photo (Sourced))

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“On Friday, around 10:20 pm, a fire broke out at a furniture shop in Shahberi area of Bisrakh, Greater Noida,” said Manoj Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Bisrakh.

The SHO said, “As soon as we received information through the emergency helpline number 112, the fire control room was alerted.”

Following the alert, around ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Officials said that due to the intensity of the fire, nearly six to seven nearby furniture shops also caught fire.

“Efforts were underway to bring the fire under control till late Friday night,” SHO Kumar added.

Police said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and will be investigated once the fire is completely extinguished.

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{{^usCountry}} The Shahberi furniture market spans a large area along the Crossing Republik road and is known for its cluster of furniture warehouses and shops. Multiple videos of the incident also went viral on social media platforms, showing massive flames and thick smoke engulfing large sections of the market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Shahberi furniture market spans a large area along the Crossing Republik road and is known for its cluster of furniture warehouses and shops. Multiple videos of the incident also went viral on social media platforms, showing massive flames and thick smoke engulfing large sections of the market. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, firefighters faced difficulties controlling the blaze due to highly flammable materials stored in the furniture shops, including wood, foam, and chemical polish.

Police also cordoned off the area to prevent any untoward incident and urged residents to avoid the route until the situation was brought under control.

The district recorded a total of 150 fire incidents so far this year, with 32 cases each in January and February, 37 in March, and 59 in April.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

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