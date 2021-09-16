Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Men create ruckus at transport office in Noida

A video of the incident, circulated on social media, showed the men identifying themselves as members of Bajrang Dal
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Applicants waiting in queue at ARTO, in Noida. AK Pandey, ARTO (administration) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that three clerks were working at the office when six to eight suspects barged in and misbehaved with them. (Representational image/HT Archive)

A group of men created a ruckus at the assistant regional transport office (ARTO) in Noida and misbehaved with the officials on Tuesday. A video of the incident, circulated on social media, showed the men identifying themselves as members of Bajrang Dal.

AK Pandey, ARTO (administration) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that three clerks were working at the office when six to eight suspects barged in and misbehaved with them. “The suspects also damaged official records and threatened the clerks with dire consequences. We have filed a complaint and demand the police take action in this case,” he said. The ARTO, in a complaint, alleged that the suspects frequently visit the transport office and misbehave with the officials and pressurise them for favours.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Bajrang Dal Noida convenor, said a Bajrang Dal member had visited the ARTO office to get a registration certificate (RC) for his vehicle. “There were no senior officials at the office at the time. He had been going to the transport office for four days but the work was not getting done. He met some clerks in the transport office who talked to him rudely and asked him to get out of the room. This led to an argument and some more Bajrang Dal members reached the spot, which led to an unpleasant scene,” he said.

Sudhir Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 24 police station, said Neeraj Kumar Shukla, a Bajrang Dal member, had filed a complaint in this regard in the morning. “Shukla said the clerks were angry at him because he had complained about the presence of touts at the transport office. The ARTO has also filed a complaint against Shukla and others in this regard. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

