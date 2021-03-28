Mercury may touch 39°C in Noida today, says IMD

Noida: Noida saw a spike in the day time temperature on Sunday, with the India Meteorological department (IMD) forecasting further rise in the mercury over the next two days.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to reach 39 degrees Celsius by Monday but fall from Tuesday to hover around 36 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week.

On Sunday, Noida saw a maximum and minimum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius and 19.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, against 34.9 and 17.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier. At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the national Capital region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 37.3 degrees Celsius and 17.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“The wind speed was low on Sunday, with clear sky, leading to a rise in temperature. The mercury will further spike by 2 degree Celsius over the next 24 hours and maximum temperature may reach 39 degrees Celsius. From Tuesday onwards, however, the wind speed will pick up and the temperatures may fall,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the region deteriorated slightly from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Sunday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 227 against 179 a day earlier.

The AQI of Greater Noida was 276 against 197 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 273 on Sunday against 234 on Saturday.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may improve slightly after two days.

“Surface winds are calm and forecasted to increase gradually. An increase in coarse dust contribution in suspended particles is expected. AQI is likely to stay in the ‘poor’ category for the next 48 hrs. High winds and better ventilation are forecasted from March Tuesday onwards. AQI is likely to improve the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on March Tuesday and Wednesday,” said a SAFAR statement on Sunday.