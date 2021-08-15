Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Mercury on rise, rains likely in three days
noida news

Mercury on rise, rains likely in three days

The mercury on Sunday remained well above season’s average, keeping the city warm as the weather analysts predicted rains only after three days
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:28 PM IST
HT Image

The mercury on Sunday remained well above season’s average, keeping the city warm as the weather analysts predicted rains only after three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Noida on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 36.7°C, three degrees above the season’s average. The city’s minimum temperature was 29°C, the season’s average. On Saturday, the city had recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 35.9°C and 28.8°C, respectively.

“On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 37°C and 26°C,” said an IMD official.

The weather analysts said that rainfall is likely after the next three days that would bring relief to the region.

“The break monsoon condition continues in the city. This condition may continue for another few days with respite possible only after three days. The NCR may see low rainfall around August 18 that will further increase to moderate over some parts of the region,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), at Skymet, a private weather forecasting company.

In the break monsoon condition, the monsoon trough confines to Himalayan foothill regions only and stays there for sometime depriving other plain region of rains.

So far, Noida has been rainfall deficient. According to the IMD, the city has received about 71% deficient rainfall since June 1 till date. It has so far seen 97mm rainfall against the expected 331mm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP