Mercury on rise, rains likely in three days

The mercury on Sunday remained well above season’s average, keeping the city warm as the weather analysts predicted rains only after three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Noida on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 36.7°C, three degrees above the season’s average. The city’s minimum temperature was 29°C, the season’s average. On Saturday, the city had recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 35.9°C and 28.8°C, respectively.

“On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 37°C and 26°C,” said an IMD official.

The weather analysts said that rainfall is likely after the next three days that would bring relief to the region.

“The break monsoon condition continues in the city. This condition may continue for another few days with respite possible only after three days. The NCR may see low rainfall around August 18 that will further increase to moderate over some parts of the region,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), at Skymet, a private weather forecasting company.

In the break monsoon condition, the monsoon trough confines to Himalayan foothill regions only and stays there for sometime depriving other plain region of rains.

So far, Noida has been rainfall deficient. According to the IMD, the city has received about 71% deficient rainfall since June 1 till date. It has so far seen 97mm rainfall against the expected 331mm.