Home / Cities / Noida News / Mercury rises by 9°C, rains likely over weekend in Noida
noida news

Mercury rises by 9°C, rains likely over weekend in Noida

Sudden rise of nine degrees Celsius (°C) in mercury, coupled with high humidity levels, made outdoors uncomfortable for the residents on Wednesday, as the rains eluded the city yet again
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which earlier expected light rains on Wednesday followed by moderate to heavy showers towards the weekend, now expects only light rains between Friday (July 23) and Sunday (July 25).

On Wednesday, IMD recorded maximum and minimum temperatures for Noida at 35.5°C and 23.6°C against 26.6°C and 25.6°C a day earlier.

“Noida and adjoining areas may witness light rains on weekends. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35°C on Thursday. Humidity levels may remain high,” said an IMD official.

So far, Noida has recorded very light to light rainfall since July 13, when IMD announced the arrival of monsoon in the National Capital Region. On Tuesday, the city recorded only 0.5mm of rainfall during the morning hours, while it saw 2.5mm of rain, the maximum this season, in the evening.

The humidity levels have been oscillating between 64% and 100% in the city, the officials said.

“The region is likely to go dry for the next two days as the monsoon trough lines have shifted towards the North. There are chances of only light rain between July 23 and 25. It will, however, be patchy and not like the region had seen over past few days. The mercury may also rise further,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday were recorded at 34.7°C, the season’s average, and 22.4°C, five notches below the season’s average, respectively.

