Mercury rises despite light rain in Noida

Noida and adjoining areas saw a slight rise in mercury even as the city recorded light rain on Saturday.

On Saturday, Noida recorded 1mm of rainfall. The entire district of Gautam Budh Nagar is still rainfall-deficient, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city received 235mm rainfall this monsoon against the expected 534.2mm--a deficiency of 56%--from June 1 till date, said officials at IMD.

The city might receive light rain in isolated areas on Sunday.

“Sky is likely to be cloudy and the region may receive light rainfall on Sunday,” said an official at IMD.

On Saturday, IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperature of Noida at 33.2 degrees Celsius and 23.9 degrees Celsius, against 32.1 degrees Celsius and 23.1 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

At the Safdarjung monitoring station, which records average values for NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 33.2 degrees Celsius — a degree below the season’s average and 24.6 degrees Celsius — a degree above the season’s average.

The humidity oscillated between 68% to 96%.

According to IMD, the city is likely to receive light rain for the rest of the week as monsoon withdrawal is expected only after the first week of October.

“The region will continue receiving isolated showers with slightly high intensity on September 27 and 28. There will be, however, heavy rain. The mercury will also fluctuate by one or two degrees Celsius. Humidity will remain high,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet, a private Indian company that provides weather forecasting services.