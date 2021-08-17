Mercury soars but respite soon: IMD

Gautam Budh Nagar and the adjoining regions recorded above average maximum temperature of 37.5°C on Tuesday even as the monsoon has shown some signs of returning to the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The low pressure monsoon line of trough (that increases probability of rain) that had shifted to the Himalayan foothills earlier this month is now starting to move towards Delhi-NCR and we expect it reach the region within the next two days,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD. “The mercury will remain well above season’s average (of around 35°C) for another two days. Thereafter, the region will receive moderate to light rain from Saturday.”

The cool and humid easterly winds are likely to be stronger than the warm and dry westerly winds too.

A “break monsoon” condition is when the monsoon trough settles over the Himalayan foothills depriving the plain regions of rain.

So far, Noida suffered a 72% rainfall deficit since June 1 when the monsoon normally arrives over the region. According to the IMD, Gautam Budh Nagar has so far seen 97mm rainfall against the normal 347.1mm.

On Tuesday, Noida recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 37.5°C and 28.8°C, respectively, against 36.9°C and 29.2°C a day earlier.

At Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 38°C, four degrees above the season’s average, and 28.1°C, a degree above season’s average, respectively.

The humidity oscillated between 83 to 46 percent.

“On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 and 29 degrees Celsius,” said an official from IMD.