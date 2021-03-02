Mercury soars in Noida, gusty winds improve air quality

Noida: The minimum temperature soared by over two degrees Celsius in Noida in the past 24 hours even as the gusty cold north-westerly winds swept the city and neighbouring areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

According to IMD, the mercury may further soar by two degrees Celsius (°C) over the next few days while the wind speed will remain higher. “The mercury will rise by two degrees over the next few days in the region. The wind speed on Tuesday was high and gusty, varying between 12 to 22 knots which is around 24 to 40km per hour,” said an official at IMD.

On Tuesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures for Noida were recorded at 17.1°C and 27.6°C, respectively, while the same a day earlier was 15.6°C and 27.6°C.

“The winds in the region are north westerly, but they are comparatively warmer. There is a feeble western disturbance arriving from Jammu and Kashmir, that prior to causing rains are slightly warmer. The mercury may rise further, but due to constant and gusty wind in the region, the heat would be bearable,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecaster.

Meanwhile, air quality of Noida on Tuesday further improved due to better ventilation. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Tuesday improved to 153 against 169 a day earlier.

However, AQI of Greater Noida on Tuesday deteriorated slightly to 218 against 215 a day earlier, Ghaziabad’s AQI was 218 against 208 on Monday.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to oscillate between ‘satisfactory’ and lower end of ‘poor’.

“Surface winds are high and forecasted to stay high for the next 24 hours; the improved ventilation is influencing AQI positively. The winter fury appears to be over but now Delhi air will start getting influenced by mineral dust. AQI is forecasted to marginally improve and stay within the high end of the satisfactory to moderate category for tomorrow. A marginal deterioration and moderate AQI is forecasted on March 4 and 5,” said a statement released by SAFAR on Tuesday.